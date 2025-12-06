18 Lakh Indians Studying Overseas, with Canada Dominating Universities and Gulf States Leading School Enrolments

New data presented by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in the ongoing winter session of Parliament shows that more than 18 lakh Indian students are currently studying abroad across 153 countries. Of the total 18,82,318 students counted in 2025, 12,54,013 are enrolled in universities and tertiary institutions, while for the first time, 6,28,305 school-level students have been included in the official tally.
The MEA had reported 13.3 lakh higher-education students overseas in 2024, meaning university enrolments have dipped year-on-year. The overall increase in the total number for 2025 is attributed solely to the newly added school-level data.
The UAE, the United States, and Canada emerged as the top destinations for Indian students this year. The UAE hosts 2,53,832 students, the U.S. has 2,55,447, and Canada tops the list with 4,27,085 students.
MEA trends show that the number of Indians in higher education abroad rose steadily from 2022 to 2024 from 7.5 lakh in 2022 to 9.3 lakh in 2023, and peaking at 13.3 lakh in 2024. The 2025 figure of 12.54 lakh marks the first decline after three years of consistent growth. This downturn coincides with global policy changes and diplomatic challenges that have affected Indian students in key destination countries.
Country-specific data for 2025 confirms Canada as the leading higher-education hub with 4,27,085 university students, followed by the U.S. (2,55,247) and the U.K. (1,73,190). Australia hosts 1,38,579 Indian students, Germany 49,483, while Russia, Georgia, and Kyrgyzstan account for smaller but notable cohorts.
The addition of school-level data significantly shifts the global distribution of Indian students. Gulf countries, which have large expatriate communities, dominate this category. The UAE alone reports 2,47,325 school students, with Saudi Arabia (75,000), Kuwait (50,000), Qatar (47,846), and Oman (44,547) also recording high enrolments. In contrast, Western destinations like the U.S., Canada, and the U.K. remain primarily higher-education markets with minimal school-level presence.
The MEA report suggests that the decline in higher-education mobility may be linked to evolving global conditions. India–Canada diplomatic tensions since 2023, U.S. visa uncertainties, the U.K.’s stricter student and dependent visa rules, and Australia’s tougher financial and compliance measures have all contributed to slowing the flow of Indian students abroad over the past two years.