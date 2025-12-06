18 Lakh Indians Studying Overseas, with Canada Dominating Universities and Gulf States Leading School Enrolments

New data presented by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in the ongoing winter session of Parliament shows that more than 18 lakh Indian students are currently studying abroad across 153 countries. Of the total 18,82,318 students counted in 2025, 12,54,013 are enrolled in universities and tertiary institutions, while for the first time, 6,28,305 school-level students have been included in the official tally.

The MEA had reported 13.3 lakh higher-education students overseas in 2024, meaning university enrolments have dipped year-on-year. The overall increase in the total number for 2025 is attributed solely to the newly added school-level data.

The UAE, the United States, and Canada emerged as the top destinations for Indian students this year. The UAE hosts 2,53,832 students, the U.S. has 2,55,447, and Canada tops the list with 4,27,085 students.