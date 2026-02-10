Bengaluru police arrest 18 for copying in Army Group C exam
Bengaluru, Feb 10 (PTI): Eighteen candidates who appeared for a recently conducted Army Group C recruitment examination here were arrested for allegedly cheating and indulging in malpractice, police said on Tuesday.
The arrests were made based on an FIR filed by S S Jyothirlingam, Colonel and Security Officer to the Commandant and Managing Director of the 515 Army Base Workshop, where the examination was held on February 8, police said.
The examination was conducted for direct recruitment to Civil Defence Employee Group C posts, specifically Lower Division Clerk positions, they said.
According to the FIR, during the course of the examination, 18 candidates were allegedly caught cheating by using digital and electronic devices with the intention of securing a government job through unfair means.
Electronic devices were found in their possession within the examination premises. In the case of two candidates, electronic devices were also found in bags kept outside the examination hall, it said.
"Based on the complaint, we registered an FIR for cheating and examination malpractice. The electronic devices have been seized. After questioning the candidates, we arrested all 18 of them on February 9 in connection with the incident," a senior police officer said.
Further investigation is underway.
(PTI)
