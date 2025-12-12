17th ISBA Conference concludes at IIT Guwahati, marks first-ever edition in Northeast India

Guwahati: The Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati hosted the 17th Indian STEPs & Business Incubators Association Conference (ISBACON 2025) from 10–12 December, marking the first time the event was held in Northeast India. Organised under the theme “Enabling the Enablers for a Viksit Bharat,” the conference aimed to align regional innovation efforts with the broader national startup mission.

The inaugural ceremony featured Dr. Ashok Puranik, Director of AIIMS Guwahati, as Chief Guest, and Rajesh Thakur, ACS and Administrator of Guwahati Biotech Park, as Guest of Honor. IIT Guwahati Director Prof. Devendra Jalihal also addressed participants. ISBA President Prasad Menon highlighted the significance of hosting the conference in the region, noting the milestone of ISBA completing 20 years.

Over the three-day event, ISBACON 2025 brought together more than 200 participants and over 300 delegates from industry and academia, positioning it as India’s largest annual gathering for the startup incubation ecosystem. Sessions featured leaders from incubation centers, investors, government agencies, and industry experts, all emphasising the growing role of incubators in driving an innovation-led economy.