179 government schools in Tamil Nadu enrol 50 more kids than last year

CHENNAI: As many as 179 government schools across Tamil Nadu have enrolled at least 50 more students this academic year when compared to last year, with Chennai recording the highest number of such schools at 26.
Of these schools, 13 are from Coimbatore and 10 each from Chengalpattu and Tiruchy districts.
Among the schools with high enrolment figures, Government Model Girls Higher Secondary School in Kumarapalayam, Namakkal, topped the list with 302 new admissions, followed by Government Higher Secondary School (GHSS) in Karaikurichi, Ariyalur, with 234 students, and GHSS in Karu Poyyur, Ariyalur, with 231 students, respectively.
As announced during the demands for grants of the school education department in the state Assembly, the department recently presented certificates of appreciation to these schools for recording an increase in enrolment.
A total of 4.07 lakh students enrolled in government schools across Tamil Nadu this academic year, as against last year’s admission data which stood at 3.2 lakh across TN.
While Class 1 admissions accounted for the largest share at 2.18 lakh students, enrolments in KG classes stood at 32,807, and classes 2 to 8 together registered 92,098 new students.
Overall, Tenkasi educational district saw the highest enrolment of 8,571 students followed by Dindigul (8,000) and Tiruchy (7,711).
It may be noted that the increase in enrolment numbers can also be attributed to the late notification of admissions in private schools under the Right to Education Act, which usually benefits around 85,000 students.
Speaking to TNIE, K Kannan, principal of the Government Higher Secondary School at Arasur in Coimbatore — one of the schools featured in the list — said, “When I became headmaster in 2022, the school had 927 students. Over time, enrolment rose to 1,293. Our school has a STEM lab sponsored by an NGO and strong facilities, which have contributed to the rise in admissions.”
“Currently, eight new classrooms are under construction, and we expect admissions to increase further once they are completed,” he added.