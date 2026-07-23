177 ITI upgrade projects underway in Gujarat, 114 more planned for 2026-27

Gandhinagar: Gujarat is set to expand its network of upgraded Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs), with the state government preparing to launch 114 additional infrastructure projects during the 2026-27 financial year while work continues on 177 construction, renovation and modernisation projects already underway across the state.
The plans were outlined during a high-level review meeting of the Labour, Skill Development and Employment Department in Gandhinagar on Thursday, where Cabinet Minister Kunvarji Bavaliya said the initiatives are part of a broader effort to strengthen the state's skill development ecosystem and equip young people with 'New Age' skills aligned with changing industry requirements.
According to the minister, of the 177 ongoing infrastructure projects, 128 are in the active implementation stage, while 48 are in the pre-execution stage.
The works include the construction of new ITI buildings, workshops and repair and renovation projects.
Among the major projects planned for the coming year are a multi-storey building at Amreli ITI, new workshops at Tarsali ITI and a hostel at Khedbrahma ITI.
Bavaliya instructed officials to ensure that all infrastructure projects are completed within the stipulated timelines while maintaining quality standards.
He also emphasised that the benefits of the government's welfare schemes should reach workers living in remote parts of the state in a simple and timely manner.
Referring to workplace safety, he directed officials to pay special attention to the health and safety of workers employed at construction sites, factories and other workplaces.
Minister of State, Kantilal Amrutiya, said accessibility features are being developed across ITIs in Gujarat for persons with disabilities. These include ramps, tactile flooring, Braille markings and accessible toilets.
"The government is also working to strengthen student support through measures such as travel allowances, modern fire safety systems, digitisation and the Anubandham employment portal for job seekers," he said.
The review meeting examined the physical and financial progress of schemes being implemented by the Directorate of Employment and Training, the Gujarat Skill Development Mission, Kaushalya – The Skill University, the Labour Commissioner's Office, the Industrial Safety and Health Department, the Mahatma Gandhi Labour Institute and the Gujarat Shramyogi Welfare Board.
Labour, Skill Development and Employment Department Secretary Lochan Sehra urged officials to make administrative processes faster, technology-driven and result-oriented.
Joint Secretary Tejas Soni gave a detailed presentation on the Namo Gujarat Kaushalya and Rojgar Mission, the Namo Kaushalya Laxmi Yojana, training assistance programmes, employment recruitment fairs and other departmental development projects discussed during the meeting.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.