175 teachers to regain posts after UID deadline extension: Kerala Minister Sivankutty

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala General Education Minister V Sivankutty on Saturday said 175 teachers in the government and aided schools across the state would regain their posts following the extension of the deadline for recording students' UID details.

The decision is linked to staff fixation for the 2025â€“26 academic year, he said in a statement here.

Unique Identification (UID) number is assigned to each student in official records and education management systems.

The minister further said the government had earlier ordered that documents obtained up to July 14 be considered for students who did not have UID details during the sixth working day count held on June 10, 2025.