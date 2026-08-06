170 students complete research internship programme under SHoDH Foundation initiative

New Delhi: Around 170 undergraduate science students from Delhi, Varanasi, Hyderabad and Shimla completed a six-week research internship programme aimed at encouraging careers in scientific research, with the valedictory session held at Ramjas College on Wednesday.
Addressing the session, Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood congratulated the students and stressed the importance of research-driven learning under the National Education Policy (NEP).
The programme, "Anveshan 2.0", organised by SHoDH Foundation in collaboration with the National Intellectual Property Awareness Mission (NIPAM), the Centre for Innovation in Infectious Disease Research, Education and Training (CIIDRET), University of Delhi South Campus, Ramjas College, Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women and Acharya Narendra Dev College, concluded with the session on Wednesday.
Addressing the event, Sood said the NEP has shifted the focus of education from rote learning to critical thinking, innovation and skill development. He said early exposure to research and mentorship from experienced scientists is essential for nurturing future researchers.
Highlighting the Delhi government's initiatives in education, the minister said nearly 9,000 smartboards, more than 100 language programmes and over 175 ICT laboratories have been introduced in schools to strengthen educational infrastructure and digital learning.
The internship programme provided participants with laboratory exposure, interdisciplinary learning and mentorship from scientists over six weeks. According to the organisers, the initiative is designed around the vision of "6 Weeks to 6 Years" to encourage undergraduate students to pursue long-term careers in scientific research.
Social activist Ashish Chauhan said the programme has expanded from 50 interns in Delhi in 2025 to 170 participants across four cities this year. He said greater investment in research and innovation was needed to enhance India's global scientific standing.
Delivering the keynote address, Sujata Mohanty of AIIMS, New Delhi, spoke about the potential of stem cell research and highlighted the therapeutic use of stem cells derived from the amniotic membrane of the placenta in regenerative medicine.
Ramjas College Principal Prof Ajay Arora said collaborations among academic and research institutions were important in promoting research among undergraduate students and encouraged participants to continue pursuing scientific inquiry.
The organisers said SHoDH Foundation aims to promote research-oriented learning and create opportunities for interaction between students, scientists and industry experts through programmes such as Anveshan.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.