17-year-old's portable AI device makes early diabetic eye care accessible

At 17, Amity International School student Anushka Manoj is using artificial intelligence not just to innovate but to intervene, addressing one of India’s most urgent public health challenges: diabetic retinopathy, a major cause of vision loss among people with diabetes.

Anushka developed RetinoScan, a compact AI-based retinal screening device designed to identify early signs of diabetic retinopathy. The low-cost, point-of-care tool leverages machine learning and retinal imaging to make early diagnosis possible even outside hospital settings, especially in resource-constrained areas.

Parallelly, she founded DiaBeatIt, a peer-led awareness movement that has already reached over 8,000 people through 28 workshops across schools, community centres, and old-age homes. The sessions focus on nutrition, exercise, and routine eye exams, breaking down complex medical information into practical, everyday choices.

Working with five specialised diabetes and ophthalmology centres, Anushka helped ensure that more than 200 high-risk participants received timely medical referrals. Her efforts have earned her the IRIS National Award, CREST Gold Award, and recognition as a finalist at the International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF) 2025 and Young Scientist India, EdexLive reports.

Anushka, who hopes to pursue software engineering, envisions scaling RetinoScan into a smartphone-integrated ecosystem that brings diagnostics directly to rural households. Her larger dream — integrating AI-based screening into public health systems — captures a clear message: youth-driven science can be both practical and profoundly humane.