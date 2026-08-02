17-year-old Tanvi Sharma clinches Taipei Open crown

Taipei [Taiwan], August 2 (ANI): India's 17-year-old Tanvi Sharma clinched her maiden BWF World Tour title after defeating Vietnam's sixth-seeded Thuy Linh Nguyen in straight games to win the women's singles crown at the Taipei Open Super 300 badminton tournament on Sunday.

The teenage shuttler produced a dominant performance in the summit clash, defeating Nguyen 21-16, 21-16 in just 36 minutes to secure the biggest title of her young career.

Tanvi, who finished runner-up at last year's US Open Super 300, continued her impressive rise with a composed display against the experienced Vietnamese opponent.

Coached by Park Tae-sang, who previously mentored Olympic medallist PV Sindhu, Tanvi has emerged as one of India's promising badminton prospects, known for her attacking style and consistency on court.

The Badminton Association of India (BAI) Media hailed Tanvi's achievement in a post on X.

"17 YEARS OLD. RECORD-BREAKER. CHAMPION. Tanvi Sharma wins the Taipei Open 2026 to become the youngest champion in tournament history and only the 4th Indian Women's Singles shuttler to lift a Super 300+ trophy," BAI Media said.