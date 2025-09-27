17-year-old innovator builds sustainable art space for rural school; earns rational recognition

At just 17, Shaurya Markanda is spearheading a project that many seasoned professionals would consider ambitious. A high school student with a long-standing passion for environmental sustainability, Shaurya is the mind behind S.O.C.H — short for Sustainable Optimal Cooling Habitats—an initiative that has already transformed a rural community in Haryana.

Vision of a Sustainable Art building

Through a mix of online crowdfunding campaigns and CSR funding, Shaurya raised ₹15 lakh (USD 17,000) to conceptualise and build a sustainable art building at the Disha India School in Padha village. The school, which serves over 350 children from underserved backgrounds, will now house a space that is as innovative as it is eco-friendly.

Eco-friendly design and community collaboration

Instead of conventional bricks and cement, the structure has been built using rammed earth bricks and locally sourced materials, making it both environmentally conscious and cost-effective. Designed to remain naturally cool in Haryana’s extreme summers, the building is not just an art block—it is a demonstration of how architecture can respond to climate realities. Importantly, Shaurya also secured the backing of local community leaders by pitching his vision, ensuring that the project was rooted in collaboration and shared ownership.