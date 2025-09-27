17-year-old innovator builds sustainable art space for rural school; earns rational recognition

At just 17, Shaurya Markanda is spearheading a project that many seasoned professionals would consider ambitious. A high school student with a long-standing passion for environmental sustainability, Shaurya is the mind behind S.O.C.H — short for Sustainable Optimal Cooling Habitats—an initiative that has already transformed a rural community in Haryana.
Vision of a Sustainable Art building
Through a mix of online crowdfunding campaigns and CSR funding, Shaurya raised ₹15 lakh (USD 17,000) to conceptualise and build a sustainable art building at the Disha India School in Padha village. The school, which serves over 350 children from underserved backgrounds, will now house a space that is as innovative as it is eco-friendly.
Eco-friendly design and community collaboration
Instead of conventional bricks and cement, the structure has been built using rammed earth bricks and locally sourced materials, making it both environmentally conscious and cost-effective. Designed to remain naturally cool in Haryana’s extreme summers, the building is not just an art block—it is a demonstration of how architecture can respond to climate realities. Importantly, Shaurya also secured the backing of local community leaders by pitching his vision, ensuring that the project was rooted in collaboration and shared ownership.
A foundation in sustainability and resilience
Shaurya’s journey to this point reflects years of exploration in sustainability and community resilience. In 2024, he was one of only 12 students nationwide selected for the prestigious UCL India Summer School, where he studied climate change, environmental policy, and sustainable design. The program reinforced his belief that climate solutions must be practical, people-centred, and scalable.
Hands-on experience with SEEDS India
He also interned with SEEDS India, a leading non-profit that builds resilience among communities vulnerable to climate-induced disasters. There, he spearheaded climate storytelling efforts: transcribing 20 survivor accounts, producing over 10 videos, writing web content, tracking impact data, and participating in field visits to witness challenges firsthand.
National recognition for SOCH
His initiative, SOCH, has since been recognized by the National Skill Development and Education Ministries for its innovative approach—an affirmation that youth-driven ideas can align with national priorities in sustainability and education.
A blueprint for climate-resilient communities
For Shaurya, however, the recognition is only part of the story. “I want SOCH to serve as a blueprint for climate-resilient spaces that empower communities,” he says. With the art building nearing completion, his journey illustrates how vision, determination, and empathy can come together to create lasting impact.