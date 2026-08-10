17-year-old from Tamil Nadu wins Rs 3.55 crore scholarship to study at Brown University

TAMIL NADU: Pranav Ilango, a 17-year-old student from Erode, Tamil Nadu, has secured admission to Brown University in the US with a full scholarship worth Rs 3.55 crore. The scholarship covers his tuition and living expenses for the entire four-year undergraduate programme at the Ivy League university.

Pranav, a senior student at CS Academy, Erode, will study Public Health and Applied Mathematics at Brown. His academic interests bring together mathematics, technology and data, with a focus on applying them to real-world public health problems.

He also received a 100% scholarship offer from the University of Hong Kong, giving him another international higher education option.