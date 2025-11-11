17-year-old from Andhra Pradesh to train as astronaut in US

Seventeen-year-old Kunchala Kaivalya Reddy from Andhra Pradesh has been selected for an elite astronaut training programme in the US.
This opportunity positions her for a 2029 space mission, highlighting India’s growing presence in global space science.
In a achievement for Andhra Pradesh, Kaivalya Reddy, a resident of Nidadavole in East Godavari district, has been chosen for a four-year astronaut training programme organised by Titans Space Industries in Florida from 2026 to 2029.
The highly competitive selection process saw thousands of applications from 36 countries, with only 150 candidates shortlisted.
Her selection was officially confirmed through an email from the organisation’s CEO, Neil S. Lachman, bringing immense pride and joy to her family.
A student with a strong academic foundation in physics, chemistry, and mathematics, Kaivalya has nurtured a deep passion for space science since childhood.
Her dedication and focus have now earned her a rare opportunity to train among the world’s top young space aspirants.
Upon successful completion of the programme, she will qualify for a 2029 space mission, during which astronauts will orbit Earth twice at an altitude of nearly 300 km.
The five-hour mission will also include around three hours of zero gravity experience.
Kaivalya’s father, Kunchala Srinivasa Reddy, works as a Panchayat Secretary in Samisragudem, Nidadavole mandal, while her mother, Vijayalakshmi, is a homemaker.
The young achiever aspires to study Astrophysics and Astronomy at LMU, Germany, and eventually build a career as an astrophysicist.