17-year-old from Andhra Pradesh to train as astronaut in US

Seventeen-year-old Kunchala Kaivalya Reddy from Andhra Pradesh has been selected for an elite astronaut training programme in the US.

This opportunity positions her for a 2029 space mission, highlighting India’s growing presence in global space science.

In a achievement for Andhra Pradesh, Kaivalya Reddy, a resident of Nidadavole in East Godavari district, has been chosen for a four-year astronaut training programme organised by Titans Space Industries in Florida from 2026 to 2029.