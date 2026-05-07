17 Telangana students advance in ISS competition linked to NASA programme

Seventeen students from Urban International School have qualified for the next round of the International Space Science Competition (ISSC) 2026, an initiative organised by GO4GURU in association with former NASA astronaut Don Thomas.

According to the school management, the selected students will participate in the next stage of the competition scheduled for June 2026 under the guidance of former ISRO scientist R R Elangovan. Final winners of the programme will receive an educational tour opportunity linked to NASA.

The competition focuses on space science, innovation, and scientific aptitude, with participants undergoing assessments designed to test analytical thinking and understanding of aerospace-related concepts.

Among the students recognised during the event were Mukunda Priya, Sangham Shreshta, and Soha Anam, who secured scholarships worth Rs 25,000. Students Snitika, Anil Dumini, Lalitha Devi, and Sri Adi Lakshmi were also selected for a two-day NASA-linked educational trip, according to the organisers.

School officials said the achievement reflects sustained academic preparation and specialised training provided to students for participation in international-level science competitions. Parents, faculty members, and school administrators attended a felicitation event organised to celebrate the achievement.

"The performance of the students demonstrated the institution’s focus on encouraging scientific learning and exposing students to global opportunities in science and technology," said MD Surendra Naidu, Urban International School.

The ISSC programme aims to promote interest in space science and research among school students by connecting them with experts from the space and scientific community.