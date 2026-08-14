17-day UPST agitation ends in Kerala after Satheesan govt's assurances

Thiruvananthapuram: The 17-day agitation by the Upper Primary School Teacher (UPST) Rank Holders Association in front of the Secretariat was called off on Friday following assurances from General Education Minister N. Shamsudeen that the protesters’ key demands would be examined and favourable decisions taken wherever possible.
The decision came after a crucial meeting between the Minister and representatives of the rank holders.
The protesters had been demanding an end to the PSC practice of issuing fresh notifications without adequately reporting existing vacancies, arguing that this was reducing the chances of candidates already included in the rank list.
The Minister assured the association that its demand to stop issuing notifications without reporting vacancies would be considered sympathetically.
He also promised to examine the demand for extending the validity of the existing rank list so that more candidates could secure appointments before it expires.
Another major demand concerned the appointment of PSC candidates to HTV posts.
The government informed the protesters that this issue, along with their demand relating to the teacher-student ratio in government schools where teaching posts are facing abolition, required a detailed examination.
The government sought 45 days to study these matters.
The discussions also brought to light the vacancies at the upper-primary level in Model Residential Schools and Fisheries Schools.
Representatives of the rank holders told the Minister that these institutions were functioning without adequate upper primary-level teachers.
Taking note of the issue, Shamsudeen directed the Director of General Education to examine the possibility of filling the vacancies from the existing upper primary school rank lists of the respective districts and initiate appropriate action.
The Minister further assured the protesters that the demands raised during the agitation would be examined during the coming period and that those found feasible would be implemented without delay.
The assurance was accepted by the rank holders, who subsequently decided to withdraw their protest.
The agitation had attracted attention because the protesters were seeking appointments from existing vacancies while the PSC continued to issue notifications for posts.
The settlement now gives the government 45 days to examine the contentious issues while offering rank holders a renewed possibility of appointments before their list expires.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.