17 Autistic children visit Kochi District Collector on inclusivity champion

KOCHI: As part of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities observation, 17 autistic children from the Jeevaniyam Autism Hospital and Research Centre visited District Collector Priyanka G and Assistant Collector Parvathy Gopakumar on Wednesday.

In line with the theme of the day, ‘Inclusivity and Social Progress’, a group of five, all above 18, from Jeevaniyam had also worked with booth level officers in the Special Intensive Revision process.