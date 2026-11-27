Bhubaneswar: As many as 17,250 students in Odisha dropped out of higher education over the past three academic years, the state's Higher Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj informed the Assembly on Friday.
In a written reply to a question from Congress MLA Kadraka Appala Swamy, the minister said 5,389 students discontinued higher education in the 2023-24 academic year, and the number rose to 6,402 the next year.
In the 2025-26 academic year, 5,459 students dropped out of higher education, Suraj said.
According to data provided by the minister, Ganjam accounted for the highest number of such students at 2,095, followed by 1,766 students in Mayurbhanj district, Balasore 1,346 and Sundergarh 1,065 dropouts.
The state government introduced the 'Gyanodaya â€“ Shiksha Ru Samruddhi' (KG to PG Free Education) scheme in the 2026â€“27 academic session to increase student enrolment, participation in higher education, and make it more accessible and inclusive, he said.
Under this scheme, eligible students are granted a complete waiver of fees for enrolment and re-enrolment in the government-run institutions, the minister informed the House.
Consequently, student interest in higher education and the number of enrolments have both increased, Suraj said.
He also said the state government has been consistently taking steps to expand opportunities for higher education and develop quality education for students.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.