Marli Salmon makes his Champions League debut for Arsenal at 16

Marli Salmon became the sixth youngest player to feature in the Champions League when brought on as a late substitute in Arsenal's 3-0 win at Club Brugge on Wednesday.

Salmon is 16 years, 103 days and came on for Ben White at Jan Breydelstadion, with manager Mikel Arteta saying: “We knew that at some point we had to use him.”

“He’s so young, 16 still, and he’s playing in the Champions League,” Arteta said.

But Salmon is not even the youngest player that Arsenal has fielded this season.

That distinction goes to Max Dowman, who was 15 years, 308 days when he entered as a second-half substitute against Slavia Prague last month.

According to UEFA, Salmon is the third player 16 or younger that Arsenal has fielded in the Champions League after Dowman and former midfielder Jack Wilshere.

“That’s why we put so much work and everybody in the academy puts (in) so much enthusiasm and work,” said Arteta. “And for a long time, you have to prepare those talents. So, thanks to them, because when we need them, they are there, they are ready to perform.”

Dowman is the youngest player ever to play in European club soccer's top competition — taking that record from Youssoufa Moukoko, who was 16 years, 18 days when he appeared for Borussia Dortmund in 2020.

Barcelona superstar Lamine Yamal is the third youngest, having made his debut in the competition at the age of 16 years, 68 days in 2023.

Wearing No. 89, Salmon is described by Arsenal as a gifted, ball-playing center back. He first joined the club's academy playing for the Under-11 team.

His first Champions League appearance came before he's even played a senior domestic league or cup game for Arsenal. He played for the U21s in the Football League Trophy in September.