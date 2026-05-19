16 trainees graduate from India's first ITI-based semiconductor cleanroom skilling programme

Ahmedabad: A first-of-its-kind semiconductor cleanroom skilling initiative in India has produced its first batch of trained candidates from the Industrial Training Institute (ITI) in Dholera, marking a structured step towards building industry-ready manpower for the country’s emerging chip manufacturing ecosystem.

A total of 16 students have successfully completed the ‘UHP Semiconductor Welding Programme’, which focuses on ultra-high purity welding skills required for contamination-free gas delivery and precision process piping systems used in semiconductor fabrication environments.