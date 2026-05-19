16 trainees graduate from India's first ITI-based semiconductor cleanroom skilling programme

Ahmedabad: A first-of-its-kind semiconductor cleanroom skilling initiative in India has produced its first batch of trained candidates from the Industrial Training Institute (ITI) in Dholera, marking a structured step towards building industry-ready manpower for the country’s emerging chip manufacturing ecosystem.
A total of 16 students have successfully completed the ‘UHP Semiconductor Welding Programme’, which focuses on ultra-high purity welding skills required for contamination-free gas delivery and precision process piping systems used in semiconductor fabrication environments.
The second batch of trainees has already commenced training at the same facility. The programme is being conducted at ITI Dholera by an industrial skills institute in collaboration with the Gujarat government and a private company.
Officials associated with the initiative said it is the first instance in India where a semiconductor-dedicated cleanroom training facility has been established within an Industrial Training Institute and directly integrated with a commercial semiconductor fabrication ecosystem under development.
The training programme is structured over six weeks, comprising two weeks of foundational instruction at a skills institute in Ahmedabad, followed by four weeks of advanced practical training at the ITI Dholera cleanroom facility.
Approximately 70 per cent of the curriculum is hands-on, covering orbital welding, infrared fusion welding, helium leak testing, pressure testing, precision tube preparation, cleanroom behaviour protocols, quality inspection and documentation practices.
Officials said the cleanroom facility at ITI Dholera has been developed as a containerised ISO Class 1-equivalent environment equipped with specialised systems such as orbital welding machines, IR fusion welding units, leak detection systems, pressure testing setups, air locks and air shower systems.
The facility is fully operated by the private partner, which has also financed its development, ensuring that neither the ITI nor the state government has incurred capital expenditure.
A programme representative said, “In this environment, trainees experience conditions closely replicating an actual semiconductor fabrication facility, allowing them to develop practical skills aligned with industry requirements.”
Eligibility for the programme is open to candidates from any ITI trade background, with selection carried out by the skills institute.
Upon completion, trainees are certified as UHP precision welders, and their profiles are shared with approved contractors engaged in semiconductor fabrication projects in Dholera, allowing potential direct recruitment into fabrication units, EPC projects and high-purity industrial systems.
Officials said the initiative is designed to align skill development with the requirements of India’s expanding semiconductor manufacturing sector.
The programme is also linked to broader industrial development in Dholera and nearby regions, where multiple fabrication and advanced manufacturing projects are underway.
The initiative is being implemented in line with the state’s semiconductor development strategy under the Gujarat Semiconductor Policy (2022-27), which provides incentives, infrastructure support, and streamlined approvals to attract investment in the sector.
State officials said Gujarat currently accounts for nearly 40 per cent of India’s approved semiconductor manufacturing capacity, with cumulative investments of approximately Rs 1.25 lakh crore.
The development of specialised training pathways such as this is intended to ensure a continuous supply of skilled workers for semiconductor fabrication facilities and associated high-precision manufacturing industries as projects progress in the region.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.