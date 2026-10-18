Khushwant Singh Literary Festival 15th edition to be held in Kasauli from October 23

Chandigarh: The 15th edition of the Khushwant Singh Literary Festival will be held in Kasauli from October 23 to 25, bringing together more than 80 speakers from literature, journalism, politics, business, technology and the arts.
The festival, curated by writer Madhur Singh, will focus on the theme "The Art of Disagreement: Conversation Across Divides", encouraging "dialogue and exchange of ideas in an increasingly polarised society".
Festival director Rahul Singh, son of renowned writer late Khushwant Singh, said the event would provide a platform "for people with different viewpoints to engage in meaningful discussions".
The festival will feature filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, educationist Sonam Wangchuk, former Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane, author Sarthak Ahuja, actor Sandhya Mridul, journalist Vishnu Som, actor Divya Dutta and singer Satinder Sartaaj.
"The discussions will cover a wide range of subjects, including literature, politics, business, technology, society, culture and the arts. They will explore how listening to different perspectives can help people question their beliefs and find common ground despite disagreements," Singh said at a media interaction on Friday.
The sessions will be held at the badminton court, terrace and tennis lawn within the Kasauli Club.
An initiative titled "Writing the Next Chapter" will also be organised to engage young people through creative workshops and activities.
It aims to encourage reading, nurture curiosity and promote creative expression among young audiences.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.