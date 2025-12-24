1516 CE Inscription Pushes Bonalu Festival’s Recorded History Back by Three Centuries

The record offers insights into the administrative and ritual framework surrounding Bonalu in the 16th century. It mentions tax exemptions on levies payable to the state for various ritual practices, including Rangam (ritual foretelling), Kunamuggu, Gaddapattana and Bonalu.

The inscription further refers to land grants made as sarvamanyam under the irrigation tanks of Pedacheruvu and Bollasamudram, in addition to previously endowed lands, to facilitate the celebration of Bonalu in the presence of the deity at Kondapalli. These grants were issued on the orders of Rayasam Kondamarasayya.

The inscription also records that the commemorative pillar was erected by Parvatayya during Krishnadevaraya’s reign from Vijayanagara, indicating that these rituals and festivals predate the period formally documented in the record. Recognising its historical and cultural significance, the state government is likely to shift the inscription to a more prominent location, Muniratnam Reddy said.