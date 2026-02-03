15 varsities in Tamil Nadu remain headless, figure may touch 20 by year-end

CHENNAI: With 15 of the 22 state-run universities now remaining without vice-chancellors, the governance crisis in higher education in Tamil Nadu has worsened this month, owing to the prolonged tussle between Governor RN Ravi and the state government, and the matter related to powers of governors yet to be settled by courts.
The latest addition to the growing list of universities without heads is the Tamil Nadu Open University (TNOU), following the completion of V-C S Arumugam’s tenure earlier in January.
On the same day, the tenure of Mother Teresa Women’s University V-C K Kala also came to an end, and the governor, who serves as the chancellor of 20 state universities, granted her a one-year extension using his powers. However, the Acts and Statutes of TNOU does not allow similar extension of the V-C’s tenure.
Interestingly, as higher education secretary P Shankar is the convenor of committees of several state universities — which are managing the administration in the absence of V-Cs — and is overburdened, law department secretary S George Alexander has been appointed as the convenor for the committee of TNOU.
Educationists warn that the situation could worsen dramatically by the end of the year, with up to 20 universities potentially becoming headless, if the ongoing deadlock over V-C appointments continues.
For over two years now, TN’s state universities have been caught in a tussle between Lok Bhavan and the state government over the powers to constitute search committees and appoint V-Cs.
“The absence of V-Cs is not a symbolic issue, it affects every aspect of functioning of the universities,” said SP Thyagarajan, a former V-C. “From faculty recruitment and promotions to research approvals, fund utilisation and academic reforms, everything comes to a standstill when there is no empowered head,” he said, and suggested that the government should hold a meeting with retired V-Cs to find a solution.
Several officials within the varsities told TNIE that routine administrative work has slowed down significantly, as convenors’ committees are reluctant to take major policy decisions.
“Convenor committee meeting happens only once in a quarter. Adding to our woes, in the last two years, the higher education department has seen seven secretaries. Every time a new secretary assumes office, he takes his own time to understand issues,” said a professor, Madras University.
Several universities have reportedly delayed faculty appointments, syllabus revisions, and infrastructure projects due to the lack of statutory authority. The leadership crisis is also affecting ranking of the state universities at national and international levels. According to data, nearly 50% of teaching posts across state universities remain vacant.
“Allowing universities to function without heads for years is detrimental to students and erodes TN’s reputation as a leader in higher education,” said E Balagurusamy, former V-C of Anna University.