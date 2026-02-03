15 varsities in Tamil Nadu remain headless, figure may touch 20 by year-end

Several officials within the varsities told TNIE that routine administrative work has slowed down significantly, as convenors’ committees are reluctant to take major policy decisions.

“Convenor committee meeting happens only once in a quarter. Adding to our woes, in the last two years, the higher education department has seen seven secretaries. Every time a new secretary assumes office, he takes his own time to understand issues,” said a professor, Madras University.

Several universities have reportedly delayed faculty appointments, syllabus revisions, and infrastructure projects due to the lack of statutory authority. The leadership crisis is also affecting ranking of the state universities at national and international levels. According to data, nearly 50% of teaching posts across state universities remain vacant.

“Allowing universities to function without heads for years is detrimental to students and erodes TN’s reputation as a leader in higher education,” said E Balagurusamy, former V-C of Anna University.