15 lakh school students in Tamil Nadu to update biometrics by December

This work was carried out by ELCOT in schools during the last academic year, and it is now waiting to obtain authorisation from the UIDAI.

ELCOT had earlier carried out tasks such as MBU, name corrections, and other related Aadhaar updates free of cost.

However, apart from MBU, if students require other Aadhaar-related services, they have to pay `49 or `99 to the postal department, depending on the service, at schools ," sources added.

An education officer in Coimbatore told TNIE that out of the 31,000 students in the Coimbatore division 1,348 students in government and private schools have completed the MBU since last month.

"If ELCOT obtains authorisation from the UIDAI, other Aadhaar-related services will be offered to government school students free of cost," he said.