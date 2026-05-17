1.5-ft tall Sunita with 90% physical deformities clears matric examination

DHENKANAL: Scripting an inspiring story of grit and determination, a 14-year-old girl from Saruali village under Kamakhyanagar block has successfully cleared the matriculation examination with 309 marks despite having over 90 per cent physical deformities.

Standing at just one-and-a-half feet tall and facing speech and mobility challenges, Sunita Naik was the shortest examinee in this year’s matric exam. She studied in Nigamananda high school under Kamakhyanagar block. Facing difficulty in walking, speaking and hearing, she appeared for the examination at Panchayatraj Kanpura high school with the help of a writer.

The teenager’s achievement has drawn praise from teachers and local education authorities. Kamakhyanagar block education officer Saroj Sahu said arrangements are being made for her further studies through distance learning.

“Considering the difficulties she overcame to pass the matric exam, we have decided to enrol her in the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) in Dhenkanal. An offer has already been sent to her family. She will continue her higher studies through correspondence,” he said.

Brother Rajesh Naik said continuing higher studies would be challenging due to her physical condition. However, officials are stepping in to ensure that her education does not stop.

According to family members, Sunita has been physically challenged since birth, with hearing and speech impairments. Despite being taken to hospitals in Dhenkanal and Cuttack, her condition did not improve. However, her determination to study never wavered. On her insistence, she was admitted to Sunajhari primary school, where she studied up to Class VIII with the help of a writer. She later joined Nigamananda high school for her secondary education.

“Sunita joined our school in Class IX. Though she cannot speak or hear properly, she communicates through gestures. She prefers to do her work independently and even eats meals on her own. She has a strong desire to continue her studies and pursue college education,” said headmaster of the school Suvashree Sahu.

The headmaster of Kanpura high school, where she appeared for the matric exam, said Sunita was cooperative and sincere. Her cousin, Pratap Naik, assisted her as a writer during the exams. “She performed particularly well in the objective sections,” he added.