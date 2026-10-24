1.47 lakh government school students to visit colleges across Tamil Nadu

More than 1.47 lakh students from government schools across Tamil Nadu will visit colleges during the 2026-27 academic year under the state government’s Exposure Visit to Colleges programme. The initiative aims to familiarise students with higher education institutions and help them understand the academic opportunities available after completing school.

School Education Minister A Rajmohan inaugurated the state-level programme at Anna University in Chennai on Friday, October 23. Around 500 government school students participated in the launch event.