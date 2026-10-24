1.47 lakh government school students to visit colleges across Tamil Nadu

More than 1.47 lakh students from government schools across Tamil Nadu will visit colleges during the 2026-27 academic year under the state government’s Exposure Visit to Colleges programme. The initiative aims to familiarise students with higher education institutions and help them understand the academic opportunities available after completing school.
School Education Minister A Rajmohan inaugurated the state-level programme at Anna University in Chennai on Friday, October 23. Around 500 government school students participated in the launch event.
According to the School Education Department, a total of 1,47,631 students from all 38 districts of Tamil Nadu will be taken to 741 government and government-aided colleges under the initiative. The programme will be implemented with the support of the Higher Education Department.
The visits are intended to give students an opportunity to experience the college environment and learn about the courses and admission processes involved in pursuing higher education. Students will be able to explore college classrooms and understand the academic programmes offered by institutions.
Addressing the gathering at the inauguration, Rajmohan said the programme would help students become familiar with college life and make informed decisions about their future academic pursuits. The initiative is also intended to help students understand the options available to them after school.
Exposure to colleges can provide students with information about the transition from school to higher education, including the types of courses they can consider and the procedures they need to follow to secure admission. The programme seeks to make students more aware of these opportunities before they complete their schooling.
The launch event was also attended by School Education Department Secretary J Innocent Divya and N Latha, who serves as the director of school education in charge and is associated with the State Council of Educational Research and Training. They addressed the students during the event.
Through the programme, the state government plans to extend college exposure visits to students across Tamil Nadu during the current academic year. The initiative forms part of its efforts to familiarise government school students with higher education and support their understanding of the academic pathways available to them after school.