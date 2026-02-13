14,000 TN govt primary schools to assess basic reading, arithmetic skills of kids

CHENNAI: To gauge the competency levels of students in basic literacy and numeracy, assessments will be conducted in the third week of February in more than 14,000 government primary schools across the state.

According to a circular issued by the director of elementary education, the basic competencies of students from classes 1 to 5 in Tamil and English reading skills and basic arithmetic operations (addition, subtraction, multiplication and division) were assessed in 4,552 schools in the previous academic year.