1400 Judges to create Legal and Cyber-Security Awareness among School Students in Rajasthan

Jaipur: In a pioneering legal literacy campaign, 1400 judges in Rajasthan will step into classrooms along with teachers to educate students on legal awareness and cyber safety. Under this initiative, entitled -"Transformative Tuesdays: Navigating Life Legally-", the judges will visit 1,400 selected schools to provide students with information on cyber security.
This unique campaign, which commenced on Tuesday, aims to protect school students by enhancing legal awareness among students. The initiative is part of the 'Empowering Rajasthan Youth: A Legal Literacy Initiative-2026', aimed at fostering legal awareness among students. During these sessions, students will be sensitised to issues such as cyber-bullying, digital arrests, online fraud, and the safe use of social media.
The Rajasthan State Legal Services Authority (RSLSA) has launched this campaign from April 7, 2026 in 1,400 selected schools across Rajasthan to teach students, with a special focus on cyber safety and legal rights. The initiative aims to reach over 4 lakh high school students across the state.
The Member Secretary of the Rajasthan Legal Services Authority, Hariom Attri said the campaign was launched at the initiative of Justice Sanjeev Prakash Sharma, the Acting Chief Justice of the Rajasthan High Court. It was formally inaugurated on February 20 during a state-level conference on cyber law, held in the presence of Supreme Court Justice Surya Kant.As part of the campaign, common sessions will be organised for students from Classes 8 to 12, with the aim of reaching over 4 lakh students in a single day.
The programme will continue throughout the year, with sessions scheduled every Tuesday, covering a range of legal topics.In the coming weeks, students will also be educated on laws related to daily life, constitutional rights, legal aid, child rights, women's rights, and responsible citizenship.
The initiative seeks not only to improve legal awareness but also to instil a sense of responsibility and respect for the law among young citizens.Additionally, judges will introduce a 'Court Wali Didi Complaint Box' in schools. The box will remain on campus during the day, allowing students to submit written grievances. A team from the State Legal Services Authority will review these complaints and work towards appropriate redressal.