1400 Judges to create Legal and Cyber-Security Awareness among School Students in Rajasthan

Jaipur: In a pioneering legal literacy campaign, 1400 judges in Rajasthan will step into classrooms along with teachers to educate students on legal awareness and cyber safety. Under this initiative, entitled -"Transformative Tuesdays: Navigating Life Legally-", the judges will visit 1,400 selected schools to provide students with information on cyber security.

This unique campaign, which commenced on Tuesday, aims to protect school students by enhancing legal awareness among students. The initiative is part of the 'Empowering Rajasthan Youth: A Legal Literacy Initiative-2026', aimed at fostering legal awareness among students. During these sessions, students will be sensitised to issues such as cyber-bullying, digital arrests, online fraud, and the safe use of social media.