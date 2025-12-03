14-year-old secures STEM award for designing Origami-inspired structure

A 14-year-old student has won a prestigious $25,000 STEM award for creating an ultra-lightweight origami-inspired structure which can withstand 10,000 times its own weight. The design makes use of minimal material and delivers maximum load-bearing capacity, making it both flexible and strong.

According to the experts, the structure can be applied in spacecraft components, soft robotics, sustainable packaging and transport systems and deployable shelters.

The prize, awarded as part of a global STEM competition, felicitates teenagers who employ science and engineering principles to deal with real-world problems. Judges appreciated the initiative for its "rare combination of elegance, originality, and engineering relevance."