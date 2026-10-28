14 schoolchildren injured after bus overturns in Meerut

Meerut: Fourteen children were injured after a school bus overturned into a shallow ditch on the roadside here on Wednesday morning, police said.
The bus was carrying 19 children when the accident occurred around 7 am under the Rohta police station area, Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Abhijit Kumar said.
Police reached the spot, took the injured children to hospital and informed their families, he said.
Of the 14 injured children, two are undergoing treatment at a hospital, while the others received first aid. All the children are out of danger, Kumar said.
The bus driver has been taken into custody, and police are collecting evidence to ascertain the cause of the accident, he added.
Locals broke the bus windows to rescue children trapped inside and helped take the injured to hospital.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.