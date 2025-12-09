13th-century Kayastha chief pillar discovered in Prakasam district

A 13th-century Telugu pillar inscription of Kayastha chief Gangaya Sahini has been discovered in Gundamcherla village of Peddaraveedu mandal, Prakasam district. The pillar stands in front of the Vinutala KatamaRaju temple.

Local historian and Revenue Department Senior Assistant Thurimella Srinivasa Prasad and his team identified the inscription and referred it to the Mysore Archaeological Survey of India (Epigraphy) for detailed study.

After examination, Mysore ASI Director (Epigraphy) Munirathnam Reddy revealed that the inscription is written in Telugu and dated Saka 1180, Kalayukti, Sravana Suddha 1, Thursday—equivalent to 1258 CE. It eulogises Kayastha chief Gangaya Sahini and records the gift of the village “Maraduru” and additional lands for conducting services to the deity Sringa Devara.

Munirathnam explained, “The inscription gives the eulogy of Gangaya Sahini and details the donation of lands for temple services.”

Gangaya Sahini was a prominent 13th-century chieftain and founder of a powerful dynasty. Serving under Kakatiya ruler Ganapati Deva, he rose to become a Mahamandaleswara and cavalry commander (Sahini), overseeing vast territories from Panugallu to Cuddapah. He was renowned for both military prowess and administrative roles during Kakatiya rule.