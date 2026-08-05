13th BRICS Education Ministers’ meet in Bhubaneswar from August 5–7 to focus on collaboration, skills and innovation

Bhubaneswar, Odisha (PTI): The 13th BRICS Education Ministers' meeting will be held in Bhubaneswar from August 5 to 7, officials said on Tuesday.
Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi will grace the 13th BRICS Education Ministers' Meeting on August 7, they said.
Along with the BRICS Education Ministers' meeting, the 3rd BRICS Senior Officials' Meeting will also be held in Bhubaneswar from August 5 to 7, they said.
The meetings would bring together Education ministers, senior officials and delegates from BRICS member countries to discuss topics of collaboration, including several priority areas like strengthening early childhood care and education (ECCE).
They would also discuss strengthening skill development and enhanced cooperation under the BRICS TVET Cooperation Alliance (TCA); promoting collaborative research, innovation and start-ups; strengthening mutual recognition of qualifications (MRQ); and capacity building for academic leadership, according to the Ministry of Education.
India's BRICS chairship is guided by the theme "Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability".
Ahead of the meeting, the BRICS TVET (technical and vocational education) Symposium and the Joint Management Committee (JMC) meeting of the BRICS TVET Cooperation Alliance were also held in New Delhi on August 4, led by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.