135 more seats added to NEET PG 2025 Round 2 counselling

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has added 135 more seats to the NEET PG 2025 Round 2 counselling process, providing fresh opportunities for postgraduate medical aspirants.
With the latest addition, the total number of seats available in Round 2 has increased to 32,215, up from the 32,080 seats announced earlier.
The newly approved seats have been distributed across several states, with West Bengal emerging as the largest beneficiary.
North Bengal Medical College alone has been allotted 46 additional seats, marking the highest increase for any single institution in this counselling round.
Madhya Pradesh has received the second-highest allocation, with 20 postgraduate seats added across three government medical colleges.
These include six seats at Government Medical College, Shivpuri, two seats at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College, and 12 seats at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College, Jabalpur.
In Maharashtra, all 10 newly sanctioned seats have been allocated to Government Medical College, Nandurbar.
Karnataka has also seen an increase, with the Haveri Institute of Medical Sciences receiving approval for 10 additional postgraduate medical seats.
Alongside the seat expansion, the MCC has once again extended the choice-filling deadline for NEET PG 2025 Round 2 counselling.
Eligible candidates can submit and modify their preferences on the official website, mcc.nic.in, until 1 pm today. Candidates have been advised to carefully review the updated seat matrix before finalising their choices, as the additional seats may influence allotment outcomes.
The committee has also released details of 218 applicants whose category has been tentatively changed from Indian to NRI for Round 2 after scrutiny of submitted documents.
Aspirants are advised to check the revised seat availability and complete their choice-filling within the newly announced timeline.