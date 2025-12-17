135 more seats added to NEET PG 2025 Round 2 counselling

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has added 135 more seats to the NEET PG 2025 Round 2 counselling process, providing fresh opportunities for postgraduate medical aspirants.

With the latest addition, the total number of seats available in Round 2 has increased to 32,215, up from the 32,080 seats announced earlier.

The newly approved seats have been distributed across several states, with West Bengal emerging as the largest beneficiary.

North Bengal Medical College alone has been allotted 46 additional seats, marking the highest increase for any single institution in this counselling round.