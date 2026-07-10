At 13 cents a meal, Nepal is tackling classroom absenteeism



At the Shree Bal Jivan Jyoti Secondary School, the mid-day meal is prepared in a makeshift kitchen, in a space under the stairs. Daily, a meal enough for about 130 students is prepared in this makeshift kitchen and then checked by the school nurse deployed by the local authority to ensure the quality.

To provide students with the mid-day meal, the government has been allocating 0.13 USD (noting 1 USD = 152.58 NPR) per student a day, with a higher rate in selected Far-Western/ remote districts.

"The amount being provided by the Government of Nepal is very low," noted Eakraj Gautam, Principal of the Shree Bal Jivan Jyoti Secondary School. "Amid this, here at the school, we have been preparing the meals by mobilising our own school staff," Gautam told ANI.



To bridge the gap, many schools rely on donor top-ups or internal resources. In some districts where funding constraints are acute, the lack of dedicated infrastructure has even led to reports of cash being distributed to guardians, though this practice carries risks of fund diversion.



Despite these challenges, the program's impact on education is undeniable. Pradeep Parajuli, an Education Officer at the Manahari Municipality, noted that the meal acts as a critical safety net. "In some schools, the attendance rate remains high because of it; teachers have reported that many students come to school on an empty stomach. This program ensures their access to education and improves their quality of learning," he told ANI.