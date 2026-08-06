13,092 schools selected as PM SHRI schools across states, UTs: Govt

New Delhi: The government on Wednesday told the Rajya Sabha that 13,092 schools have been selected as PM SHRI schools across the states and Union Territories.
In a written response in the Upper House, Minister of State for Education Jayant Chaudhary said the centrally sponsored PM SHRI scheme was approved by the Cabinet in 2022 and fund allocation, release and utilisation began in 2023-24.
"Under the PM SHRI scheme, as of now, a total of 13,092 schools have been selected as PM SHRI schools across the States/ UTs including KVS/ NVS/ NCERT," the minister said.
The state and UT-wise number of PM SHRI schools selected includes 1,888 in Uttar Pradesh, 982 in Andhra Pradesh, 946 in Maharashtra, 944 in Madhya Pradesh, 904 in Bihar, 840 in Odisha and 832 in Telangana.
Karnataka has 660 PM SHRI schools, according to the response.
As informed by the state government of Karnataka, the district-wise details of funds allocated, released and utilised in various districts under the PM SHRI scheme during financial year (FY) 2023-24, FY 2024-25 and FY 2025-26 were also provided in the response.
During FY 2023-24, the approved project approval board (PAB) outlay of various districts of Karnataka was Rs 5,023.46 lakh, funds released were Rs 2,350.72 lakh and expenditure was Rs 991.42 lakh.
During FY 2024-25, the approved PAB outlay was Rs 24,593.09 lakh, funds released were Rs 1,856.32 lakh and expenditure was Rs 1,102.01 lakh.
During FY 2025-26, the approved PAB outlay was Rs 26,902.07 lakh, funds released were Rs 20,726.84 lakh and expenditure was Rs 13,245.57 lakh.
The PM SHRI (Pradhan Mantri Schools for Rising India) scheme is a centrally sponsored initiative launched on September 7, 2022, to upgrade over 14,500 existing government schools into model institutions that showcase the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.