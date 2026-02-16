12th-grade student from Kerala develops gadget to help epilepsy patients

KOCHI: Growing up witnessing his mother’s seizures, life-threatening falls, and struggles, Thrissur native Saathvik’s aim was to develop a device that could help his mother and many other epilepsy patients lead a normal life.
With hard work and determination, the 12th-grade student has now developed Auracle, an AI-powered smartwatch that alerts caregivers in real time during seizure-related falls.
“From childhood, I had to deal with emergency situations. Thus, I am well aware how timely help can save lives. So I had the idea. When I studied assistive devices, I came to know that similar devices exist in the US and Europe, and they are expensive, costing around Rs 1 lakh. Thus, I decided to develop one in India, which will be affordable to all,” he said. Brought up in Bengaluru, Saathvik is a 12th-grade student at Vidyashilp Academy.
To develop an effective device and successfully complete the project, Saathvik pursued online courses in artificial intelligence (AI) and electronics for more than a year.
Saathvik has been associated with Algoverse, a US-based Machine Learning (ML) and AI research programme, as a research associate and collaborated with a biomedical implants researcher at the University of Oregon for mentorship.
“Auracle is a life-saving device. Often, epileptic people get seriously injured if they fall, and the device detects such falls and alerts the caregiver on their phone. This helps the family and caregivers to seek immediate medical attention, preventing complications and deaths,” he added.
“When Saathvik was a baby, I used to worry about having a seizure and dropping the baby. Now I am proud that he is investing his talent, effort and time to develop a solution to ease the health worries of many patients like me,” said Roshna Sajith, his mother.
Saathvik and his family believe that Auracle can be available at an estimated price of Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000, making it far more accessible in the Indian context.
The device is patent pending. Saathvik has also received recognition and awards for innovation, including the National Winner of the India AI Impact Festival 2025, the Future Port Youth Award, Prague, and the Changemaker Award by Moonshot Innovators in the US.
“We know many individuals and families struggle with such issues. I believe it is important to use our skills and resources for something very useful for the common people in the country. My interest in technology and my family’s support helped me develop Auracle,” Saathvik added.