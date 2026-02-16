12th-grade student from Kerala develops gadget to help epilepsy patients

KOCHI: Growing up witnessing his mother’s seizures, life-threatening falls, and struggles, Thrissur native Saathvik’s aim was to develop a device that could help his mother and many other epilepsy patients lead a normal life.

With hard work and determination, the 12th-grade student has now developed Auracle, an AI-powered smartwatch that alerts caregivers in real time during seizure-related falls.

“From childhood, I had to deal with emergency situations. Thus, I am well aware how timely help can save lives. So I had the idea. When I studied assistive devices, I came to know that similar devices exist in the US and Europe, and they are expensive, costing around Rs 1 lakh. Thus, I decided to develop one in India, which will be affordable to all,” he said. Brought up in Bengaluru, Saathvik is a 12th-grade student at Vidyashilp Academy.

To develop an effective device and successfully complete the project, Saathvik pursued online courses in artificial intelligence (AI) and electronics for more than a year.