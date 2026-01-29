Smile International Film Festival for children and youth kicks off its 12th edition

New Delhi: The 12th edition of the Smile International Film Festival for Children and Youth (SIFFCY) commenced in the national capital on Wednesday, bringing together policymakers, diplomats, filmmakers, educators and young audiences to celebrate cinema that promotes inclusion, diversity and social awareness.



Addressing the gathering, Manmeet Kaur Nanda, IAS, Additional Secretary, Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD), highlighted the lived realities and everyday challenges faced by persons with disabilities in India, according to a press note.



Drawing on landmark jurisprudence, including the Supreme Court's 2021 judgment in Vikash Kumar vs UPSC, she emphasised that reasonable accommodation is a constitutional obligation, requiring positive measures to ensure equal participation, whether in classrooms or cultural spaces.

She cautioned that denial of accommodations, such as extra time for children with dyslexia or admission to children with autism, amounts to practicality but to discrimination.