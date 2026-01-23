125 weeks on! Reading circle at Salem prison taps into transformative power of reading

SALEM: For the inmates of Salem Central Prison, what began as a simple weekly reading circle has gradually evolved into a sustained and meaningful movement, as the Valluvar Vasagar Vattam reading initiative has now proudly marked a significant silver milestone by completing an uninterrupted span of 125 consecutive weeks.

This initiative, which was specifically introduced as part of the broader efforts to promote rehabilitation among the inmates within Salem Central Prison, was officially launched in September, 2023.

As a key component of the programme, a group of 15 inmates, carefully selected based on their good conduct and behaviour, are chosen to be members of the Valluvar Vasagar Vattam reading circle.