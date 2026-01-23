125 weeks on! Reading circle at Salem prison taps into transformative power of reading

SALEM: For the inmates of Salem Central Prison, what began as a simple weekly reading circle has gradually evolved into a sustained and meaningful movement, as the Valluvar Vasagar Vattam reading initiative has now proudly marked a significant silver milestone by completing an uninterrupted span of 125 consecutive weeks.
This initiative, which was specifically introduced as part of the broader efforts to promote rehabilitation among the inmates within Salem Central Prison, was officially launched in September, 2023.
As a key component of the programme, a group of 15 inmates, carefully selected based on their good conduct and behaviour, are chosen to be members of the Valluvar Vasagar Vattam reading circle.
These inmates have the opportunity to handpick books from the prison's extensive library collection, choosing titles based on their personal interests and preferences. According to prison officials, most of the books selected by the inmates are distinguished by their recognition as award-winning titles, including prestigious honours such as the Sahitya Akademi Award, the Jnanpith Award, and various other notable literary awards.
The majority of the literature chosen carries positive and uplifting themes, designed with the aim of boosting the inmates' self-confidence and conveying important social messages that encourage reflection and personal growth.
Gathering in a dedicated and specially designated hall within the prison premises has become a weekly ritual for these inmates, taking place every Saturday, where they engage in a careful and thoughtful review of the books they have selected and read.
These sessions are scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. and typically continue for several hours, during which time the Prison Superintendent, along with prison psychologists, warders, social welfare officer and other officials, also join the inmates in the hall to listen attentively to the reviews being presented.
Following each book review, a special question-and-answer session is conducted, providing an open platform where anyone present, including inmates and officials, can pose questions or share their thoughts and perspectives about the book that has been discussed.
This impactful programme is not restricted solely to the inmates of Salem Central Prison but also extends its reach to include sub-jails that fall under the jurisdiction of the central prison by live broadcast.
In order to encourage greater engagement and active participation, prizes are awarded to those inmates who deliver particularly outstanding and well-articulated reviews. Furthermore, these inmates are also provided with special overcoats and badges, which serve as visible symbols of their membership and status within the Valluvar Vasagar Vattam reading circle.
G Vinoth, the Superintendent (In-charge) of Salem Central Prison, expressed his appreciation for the initiative by stating, "This programme has been exceptionally well received by our inmates, and reaching the milestone of 125 consecutive weeks makes this achievement even more special and significant. Among the various rehabilitation programmes we offer, this reading circle is particularly appreciated and enthusiastically encouraged by the inmates themselves. Witnessing the transformative power of reading habits, observing how an individual can change from who they were when they first joined to who they have become today, is truly remarkable. From the very first week to this 125th week, the reading circle has been consistently successful in running smoothly and fulfilling the very purpose for which it was created."
The story is reported by Sneha Sivashanmugam of The New Indian Express