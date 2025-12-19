125 days of work under new VB-G RAM G Bill a deceptive promise: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday termed the union government’s claim of providing 125 days of employment under the proposed VB-G RAM G scheme “deceptive promise” and accused AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami of supporting the move.

Stalin wrote that despite a legal guarantee of 100 days of work under MGNREGA, beneficiaries received only up to 25 days of work under the BJP regime. “Even for this, wages were released after months of delay. We had to struggle to secure those funds,” he said.