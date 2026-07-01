125-day rural jobs guarantee comes into force

New Delhi: The Viksit Bharat – Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Act, 2025 will come into force across rural India on Wednesday, marking the launch of a new framework aimed at strengthening rural employment, livelihood security and sustainable village development by enhancing the statutory wage employment guarantee from 100 days to 125 days per eligible rural household.

The Ministry of Rural Development said the new legislation seeks to create durable rural assets and accelerate the Viksit Bharat @2047 vision through improved livelihood opportunities and stronger rural infrastructure.

Earlier on Tuesday, on the eve of the nationwide rollout, Union Minister for Rural Development and Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the Centre, in coordination with States and Union Territories, had completed all administrative, financial and technical preparations for a seamless transition to the new framework.