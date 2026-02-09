12 TN government school students take first flight trip to Bengaluru

Six teachers accompanied the students, who flew from Tiruchy on an Air India flight on Saturday morning. School headmaster C N Muthukaruppan said he selected the students from Classes 3 to 5 part of the touring group based on their half-yearly examination marks while those in Classes 6 to 8 made it based on their performance in a quiz competition.

The students are visiting the Karnataka Legislative Assembly (Vidhana Soudha) and the Visvesvaraya Industrial & Technological Museum, among other places of interest. Muthukaruppan said the funds for the tour were mobilised through contributions from students, teachers and the School Management Committee (SMC), with prior intimation of the plan given to the education officials. “This exposure builds confidence and motivates them to perform better academically,” he said.