115 school students get sports exposure at Reliance Foundation athletics high performance centre

Bhubaneswar: To promote grassroots sports and provide school children with greater access to sporting opportunities, at least 115 students from Dhenkanal on Friday visited the Reliance Foundation Athletics High Performance Centre (HPC) at Kalinga Stadium here.
The students were picked up from nine Odisha government-run schools by the Reliance Foundation. The students, comprising 58 girls and 57 boys from Classes 6 to 8, experienced a professional sporting environment and participated in a Performance Grade Competition featuring three athletic disciplines - running, long jump and javelin throw, an official said.
The initiative, taken up with the participation of parents of the school, aims to encourage children to embrace sport while developing fitness, discipline, confidence, teamwork and sportsmanship, and help them identify and nurture their interest and potential in athletics.
The exposure visit is part of Reliance Foundation's broader commitment to grassroots sports and creating opportunities for children to discover the joy and their potential through sport.
By taking sport beyond the classroom, the initiative seeks to inspire greater participation and contribute to the holistic development of children in rural communities, an official of Reliance Foundation said.
The Reliance Foundation Athletics High Performance Centre (HPC) at Kalinga Stadium is operated by Reliance Foundation in partnership with the Government of Odisha, supporting the development of athletics talent and grassroots sports in the state.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.