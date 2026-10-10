11-year-old tribal student of Thane ashram school dies after fever; 3 officials suspended

Thane: The principal and two other officials of a government-run ashram school in Maharashtra's Thane district have been suspended after an 11-year-old tribal student died due to alleged medical negligence, officials said on Saturday.

The deceased student, Vivek Subhash Bhoye, a Class 5 student at the government ashram school in Pise of Bhiwandi taluka, had reportedly been running a high fever for four days before the school administration alerted his mother on Friday, police said.

According to the police, the boy's mother, in her complaint, alleged that she received a phone call from warden Rahul Zanjal on Friday morning, informing her that Vivek was sick and being taken to the government hospital in Shahapur.