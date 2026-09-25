11 Tamil Nadu universities to get interim VCs as permanent appointments remain stalled

The Tamil Nadu government will appoint interim vice-chancellors at 11 state universities where the posts are vacant, Higher Education Minister P Viswanathan said on Wednesday.

The appointments will be made through the universities' syndicates, with senior professors likely to be given charge of the institutions until regular vice-chancellors are appointed. Similar arrangements have already been made at Alagappa University and Manonmaniam Sundaranar University, the minister said.

Speaking to reporters in Tiruchirappalli after a consultation with staff and students of Bharathidasan University, Viswanathan said the interim arrangements would be extended to the remaining 11 universities.

He clarified that the appointments would not be full-fledged VC appointments, but temporary arrangements to run the universities in the absence of regular vice-chancellors.

A senior Higher Education Department official told The New Indian Express that universities were being asked to initiate the process through their syndicates. At Bharathidasan University, officials have reportedly been asked to identify senior-most professors who could be appointed as VC-in-charge.

A former Alagappa University vice-chancellor, S Subbiah, told Times of India that most state universities have provisions in their statutes allowing the syndicate to appoint a senior professor as VC-in-charge. He said Madurai Kamaraj University, University of Madras and Anna University have different provisions for officiating arrangements.