11 Surat jail inmates clear Class 12 exams with 100% results

In a significant example of reform through education, 11 inmates lodged in Gujarat’s Lajpore Central Jail have successfully cleared the Class 12 board examinations, with the prison recording a 100% pass result among participating candidates.

The inmates, many of whom are serving sentences in serious criminal cases including murder, attempted murder, and offences under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, cleared the examinations after months of preparation inside the prison.

Among the successful candidates is Rohit Ratiram Yadav, who is serving a life sentence in a murder case. Sarfaraz Iqbal Patel, serving a 20-year sentence under the NDPS Act, and Sahil Suresh Patel, serving a seven-year sentence in an attempted murder case, also passed the examination.

Jail authorities said the inmates approached their studies with discipline and commitment, with the prison administration providing academic support and encouraging prisoners to continue their education during incarceration.

Officials described education as an important part of the prison’s rehabilitation efforts, helping inmates redirect their focus toward self-improvement and personal growth. According to authorities, the results have encouraged several other prisoners to pursue education and skill-based learning programmes while serving their sentences.

The achievement has also emerged as a symbol of hope within the prison, reinforcing the role of education in rehabilitation and reintegration. Jail officials said a number of inmates have expressed regret over their past actions and are now focused on rebuilding their lives and contributing positively to society after release.

The success of the inmates reflects a broader push within correctional institutions to promote reform through education, vocational training, and structured rehabilitation programmes.