11 Devis, 11 stories of grit, purpose and resilience

KOCHI: On Saturday, as the twilight sky changed colours, a constellation of stars converged in Kochi for the 38th edition of The New Indian Express Group’s Devi Awards at Taj Vivata on Marine Drive.
Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas, and Tourism Suresh Gopi, who was the chief guest, presented the awards to 11 Devis from diverse fields, from education to entrepreneurship. He was joined by Kerala government’s envoy in Delhi, Prof. K V Thomas, TNIE CEO Lakshmi Menon and Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla.
In her welcome speech, Lakshmi Menon said, “The Devi Awards are not merely trophies given away on a stage. They are also an amplification of stories. Stories of women, their commitment, determination and resilience. Devi Awards represent strength in action, and purpose in motion.”
Suresh Gopi lauded TNIE for creating “a meaningful platform to celebrate inspiring women from different walks of life.” Across its previous 37 editions, he noted, TNIE has honoured over 400 Devis, whom he described as “embodiments of that Sakhti”.
Since its inception in 2014, the Devi Awards has celebrated women from various fields, including arts, sports, cinema, science, education, social service, and business.
K V Thomas recalled how he had been associated with all the past editions of Devi Awards in Kerala. This one, he remarked, was special: “My dear neighbour and close friend of my late wife is among the awardees — Radhamani Amma.” “My political experience has shown me when women are empowered, our policies are energised,” he added.
Veteran educator Nalini Chandran, ‘Devi of Learning’, received a thunderous applause as she started her speech with: “I am 89.”
“What keeps me going in my mission is the energy that I draw from being around children,” she said.
Acknowledging the award, ‘Devi of Innovation’ A Seema credited her win to the thousands of women “who bravely stepped forward to screen for a new breast cancer wearable device”.
‘Devi of Dance’ Kapila Venu said, “This award is especially meaningful because ‘Devi’, as a concept, is close to my Koodiyattam practice. Works based on ‘Devi Mahatmyam’ are a crucial part of my repertoire.”
Singer Abhaya Hiranmayi, the ‘Devi of Rhythm’, exhorted all women to “applaud themselves, their small journeys and successes, and who they truly are”.
As always, the evening was ever-radiant in the auras of the Devis, and made all the more alluring in the company of Kochi’s who’s who. Attendees included Mayor V K Minimol, Deputy Mayor Deepak Joy, Justice K Narayana Kurup, actor Maala Parvathi, educator Maya Mohan, Assistant Commissioner Mohammed Nisar, and senior officers of the Coast Guard and the Navy.
“These women are jewels of our society, and giving them the deserved limelight is TNIE’s Devi Awards,” the mayor said. “I am delighted by the fact that among the Devis are also those well past their 60s.”
All India Radio veteran P Balan, who was among the guests, said events like Devi Awards “encourage even more women to come forward and make positive changes in our society”.
Actor Maala Parvathi said it was refreshing to see women outside the entertainment field get the limelight. “It is commendable that TNIE is taking efforts to highlight women of ‘substance’,” she added.
Tony Jose of Udhyam Learning Foundation said it was “wonderful to see such an august gathering of impactful women”. “Their stories made for an inspiring evening,” he added.
Capturing the spirit of Devi Awards, Justice Kurup summed it up succinctly: “Wherever women are respected, that place will flourish. Wherever they are not, doom follows.”