Over 11.20 lakh students enrolled as Gujarat's Kanya Kelavani Mahotsav concludes



According to the Chief Minister's Office, over the two days, 17,338 villages and 24,716 schools across Gujarat, with the participation of 60,184 dignitaries, resulted in the enrollment of more than 11.20 lakh students.

To increase the literacy rate and ensure 100 per cent school enrolment of every child in Gujarat, the 24th edition of 'Kanya Kelavani Mahotsav and Shala Praveshotsav - 2026' was launched statewide yesterday by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel from the historic B.N. High School in Vadnagar.

The same school where Prime Minister Narendra Modi studied during his school years.