"A literature festival must remain connected to the world beyond its stages. Our focus this year is on creating more ways for people to participate in literary culture, whether through a student encountering an author on campus, a child discovering stories through CKLF, or a reader finding their next book through a conversation with its author. As we mark ten years of KLF, we are looking at how these encounters can continue to grow and reach new audiences," Ravi Deecee, chief facilitator, KLF, said in a statement.