10th edition of VIT techno fest begins

CHENNAI: The 10th edition of TechnoVIT, a global technical festival of VIT Chennai, began on Friday with participation from over 10,000 students across India and 10 foreign countries including Thailand, Poland, Australia, and the Philippines.

Inaugurating the three-day event, Racha Aribarg, Consul-General of the Royal Thai Consulate in Chennai, urged students to use technology to support the elderly, benefit society, and fight organised crime.

“There is a growing digital divide between the young and the old. Spend time with elders so they are not left behind,” he said. Dr GV Selvam, Vice President of VIT, who presided over the function, said fewer Indian students were going abroad for higher studies due to stronger educational opportunities in India.

He said TechnoVIT proved that Indian education was not only theoretical but also practical, as students showcased their innovative skills.