Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Literature Festival (KLF) will celebrate its tenth edition, bringing together an international gathering of authors, thinkers, artists and cultural practitioners on the beaches of Kozhikode. The festival will take place from January 21 to 24, 2027, with Australia named as the Guest Nation for the festival.



Over the past decade, KLF has grown into Asia's largest literature festival, attracting over 7 lakh visitors, establishing itself as a prominent platform for literary and intellectual exchange. The 2027 edition will build on this legacy while opening new avenues for international cultural engagement.

According to the press note shared by the festival, Australia's participation will centre on conversations between its literary traditions, First Nations storytelling, contemporary cultural expressions, Kerala's diverse literary heritage and indigenous narratives.



The exchange will explore shared perspectives on land, environment, identity, migration and belonging. A special highlight will be the participation of Guuranda, an Indigenous Australian performing group presenting a contemporary, multidisciplinary performance and cultural exchange project created by Narungga artist and director Jacob Boehme.

The international line-up will feature authors and cultural practitioners from Australia, Spain, Belgium, the USA, the UK, the Netherlands, Ireland, Iran, Indonesia, Zimbabwe, Singapore, the Czech Republic, France and Iceland.