‘108’ ambulances serve 6.39 lakh patients

VIJAYAWADA: The reforms initiated by the government with the goal of making emergency medical services accessible to every family are yielding excellent results. Operating as a government partner, Bhavya Health Services, which runs the 108 Ambulance Services, provided emergency services to over 6.39 lakh patients over the past ten months between June 2025 and March 2026, it provided setting a new record.

Following the directions of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Bhavya Health Care has been working with the sole objective of delivering the best possible emergency medical services to the people.

With advanced technology and staff, Bhavya Health Care emerged as a trusted partner in the State’s health sector by providing medical assistance even in remote areas within the critical ‘Golden Hour’.

Across the state, the Bhavya Health Care team has played a key role in saving people who were in life-threatening conditions from the calls received.

The service provided immediate medical care in 92,372 road accident cases and 40,450 other trauma cases. Safe transportation and emergency treatment were provided to 87,320 pregnant women and 11,614 infants. Particularly in the last three months itself, 9,183 heart attack patients were rushed to hospitals within the ‘Golden Hour’ and their lives were saved.

It has introduced 190 new ambulances equipped with state-of-the-art medical equipment in place of old vehicles. Currently, a total of 731 vehicles are operational 24X7.

Every ambulance is equipped with ventilators, defibrillators, oxygen support, and other facilities, along with trained Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs). Using GPS technology, the system tracks ambulances and ensures they reach patients with minimum response time as soon as a call is received. Almost 4,33,242 patients were shifted from accident sites.

Almost 2,06,567 patients were transferred to higher-level hospitals for better treatment.

Through the prestigious Telemedicine policy introduced by the government, a team of 18 specialist doctors monitor patients via CCTV cameras and Mobile Data Terminals (MDT) installed in the ambulances.

They provide treatment even before the patient reaches the hospital. With this, Bhavya Health Services is working with dedication in shifting patients from incident sites and between hospitals for better care.