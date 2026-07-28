107 HEIs violated anti-ragging norms last year: Education Ministry

New Delhi: More than 100 Higher Education Institutions (HEI), including 18 medical colleges, were issued show cause notices last year for non-compliance with anti-ragging norms, the Ministry of Education has informed Parliament.
In a written reply in Lok Sabha, Union Minister of State for Education Sukanta Majumdar said the lapses include not taking anti-ragging undertakings from students and not submitting mandatory compliance reports.
"The University Grants Commission has issued show cause notices to 107 HEIs, including 18 medical colleges, in 2025 for non-compliance with the mandatory provisions of the Anti-Ragging Regulations, 2009," Majumdar said in the response.
"These notices highlight lapses such as failure to secure anti-ragging undertakings from students and parents or guardians, and non-submission of institutional compliance reports despite repeated advisories and follow-up," he added.
The minister said the regulatory approach has remained corrective and preventive, ensuring that the institutions rectify lapses and adhere strictly to anti-ragging measures, thereby safeguarding student welfare and campus safety.
"In 2016, UGC introduced the third amendment to the existing regulations on curbing the menace of ragging in higher educational institutions. The definition of ragging has been broadened. Further, there is greater awareness among students, which itself reflects the effectiveness of the regulatory framework in encouraging reporting and redressal," he said.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.